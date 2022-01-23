Center City presents $20,000 grant to new downtown Braceros

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City if gifting Braceros downtown restaurant a facade grant, with the funds helping to restore the neon sign, according to a press release from Center City.

President Ed Dowdy and Executive Director Beth Duke presented the award to Braceros owner, Jaime Santill at a special board meeting at the new Braceros, located at 727 S. Polk, Center City detailed.

The new Braceros downtown location was once home to a jewelers and most recently, Acapulco’s.

Center City explained that the facade grant is a matching grant to “help pay for the distinctive signage and exterior improvement in Amarillo’s historic downtown.”

“Braceros is a great addition to the Polk Street entertainment district and the Downtown Dining District. With its location near three downtown hotels, the restaurant will serve residents and visitors alike,” Duke said. “Center City is proud to have Braceros as a new downtown partner.”

The release stated that any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for a facade grant, and a volunteer committee can make recommendations for the facade grants, which are approved by the Center City board of directors.