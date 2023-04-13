AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City offer 2023 graduates a way to celebrate graduation with personalized banners placed on light poles in downtown Amarillo.
According to a Center City press release, banners will be displayed downtown but a specific location cannot be guaranteed. Officials detailed that banners are priced at $100 and must be ordered by May 5.
Center City said after being displayed, banners can be picked up at 1000 S. Polk St.
To order your high school seniors a souvenir banner visit the Center City Amarillo website.
