AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City offer 2023 graduates a way to celebrate graduation with personalized banners placed on light poles in downtown Amarillo.

According to a Center City press release, banners will be displayed downtown but a specific location cannot be guaranteed. Officials detailed that banners are priced at $100 and must be ordered by May 5.

Center City said after being displayed, banners can be picked up at 1000 S. Polk St.

Center City Amarillo Press Release

To order your high school seniors a souvenir banner visit the Center City Amarillo website.