AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center City of Amarillo (CCA) will host the 27th season of High Noon on the Square starting around noon on June 1 at the Historic Potter County Courthouse.

According to CCA, High Noon on the Square will be free entertainment every Wednesday at noon from June to July.

CCA said Ed Montana will open the show on Wednesday, June 1 and The Coors Cowboy Club cook team will serve lunch for $10.

Here’s the High Noon On the Square Schedule according to CCA:

June 1

Sponsored by Coors Cowboy Club – Entertainment by Ed Montana – Catered by Coors Cowboy Club

June 8

Sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association- Entertainment by Andy Chase & Friends – Catered by AQHA Cook Team

June 15

Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith – Entertainment by Buster Bledsoe – Catered by Chick-Fil-A

June 22

Sponsored by Park Central Community – Entertainment by Texas the Musical – Catered by Mitch’s BBQ

June 29

Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato- Entertainment by Amarillo Opera – Catered by Crush

July 6

Sponsored by Xcel Energy – Entertainment by ALT Academy: 42nd Street – Catered by Schlotzsky’s

July 13

Sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative- Entertainment by Prairie Dogs- Catered by Bubba’s 33

July 20

Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest – Entertainment by Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus – Catered by Chick-Fil-

July 27

Sponsored by Underwood Law Firm – Entertainment by Insufficient Funds – Catered by Joe Taco

For more information on the High Noon on the Square event, visit here.