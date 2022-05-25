AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Center City of Amarillo (CCA) announced a Center City Mural Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Cowboy mural, located on 5th and Polk St.

Registration starts at $35 without brunch and is $50 with brunch. The First 125 to register will receive a shirt, CCA said you are not guaranteed a certain size.

According to the CCA, in this family-friendly event participants are open to walking and or running during the 5k. CCA said there will be murals and music and pets are welcome.

For more information on the Center City Mural Run, visit here.