AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from The Center City of Amarillo (CCA) will host its first Center City Mural Run sponsored by Underwood Law firm on Saturday, June 4 in downtown Amarillo.

According to the CCA press release, Center City decided to create a one-mile fun run/ walk and a 5K course that would include murals. The run will be a family-friendly event with a VIP brunch sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

“Underwood Law firm has been a great partner for Center City. We are excited to help celebrate this anniversary,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Registered runners will receive a run shirt, and registered pets will receive a pet bandana. CCA said runners can register for either race or for the race and the VIP brunch.

“Murals are a great addition to our city because they represent art in public places. Anyone can enjoy the murals. The murals are free public art exhibits. They add so much color and excitement to our city,” Duke said.

According to the CCA, the run will celebrate the 110th anniversary of Underwood Law Firm. The fun run/walk is pet friendly.

“We even have a sleep-in option for people who want to support this event, but would rather sleep in on Saturday morning,” Duke said.

For more information on the Center City Mural run and how to register, visit here or call Center City at 372-6744.