Center City of Amarillo to honor class of 2021 with senior banners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City of Amarillo said they are celebrating the class of 2021 with senior banners to be displayed in downtown Amarillo.

In partnership with SkyRite Sign Co., each banner will cost $100 and will have a name, high school letters, and a senior photograph, according to the organization.

For questions, please call Center City of Amarillo at (806) 372-6744.