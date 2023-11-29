AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 60 floats and thousands of people will line Polk Street on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. for the Electric Light Parade that is held by Center City of Amarillo every year. The annual parade will run from 11th Avenue to 4th along Polk Street.

Beth Duke, executive director of Center City, said the theme for the parade this year is Hawaiian Christmas.

“This year we were just looking for something fun and different,” Duke said. “We want to spark more imagination and more color. We even have colorful leis for our volunteers. You’ll see an army of volunteers because it takes so many people to put on an event like this.”

According to Duke, there will be plenty of awards distributed to those participating in the parade.

“It’s so fun because Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative is our prize sponsor this year and Xcel Energy is our title sponsor because it’s the Electric Light Parade,” she said. “But the prizes are special. We have one for the best Christmas spirit. Of course, we always have the best of show which is very competitive. And we also have one for the best depiction of our theme.”

Duke said there will be safety protocols in place during the parade including no candy or throwing of items.

“The problem is that children run into the street and it’s dark. Tires are big and kids are little. It’s not because we don’t like candy, we love candy. We just think that for safety we just have to do things a little differently when it’s a nighttime parade,” she said.

Duke said the community can make the parade a family tradition.

“The weather is going to be mild, but bundle up. Once it gets dark it gets cold,” she said. “Come out and bring the kids, bring the family, and make it a tradition because it certainly is a tradition for our downtown and Center City.”

Following the parade on Polk Street, Mayor Cole Stanley and Amarillo City Council members will light the city’s Christmas tree at the Civic Center on Buchanan St.