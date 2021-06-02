Center City of Amarillo to begin ‘High Noon on the Square’ today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo will begin their 26th season of “High Noon on the Square,” which is a free weekly entertainment series on the historic Potter County Courthouse lawn today, June 2, according to a press release from Center City.

The free concert series will begin at noon today with hamburgers from the Coors Cowboy Club and a performance from Ed Montana, the release stated.

Beth Duke, Center City executive director, described the experience and the mission of High Noon.

“High Noon is a great way for people to experience a great outdoor concert with the background of historic Amarillo. This is one way that Center City meets its mission of bringing people downtown. We are proud that High Noon is a tradition in downtown. Sadly, we had to cancel the 2020 season, but we are proud to come back this year,”

The release said that at “High Noon,” lunch is available for $8 and the music is free while the City of Amarillo will give free popsicles to people in attendance. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.



“We have so many partners who make High Noon a success. Potter County allows us to use the beautiful courthouse lawn. The musicians donate their time. Local caterers work with us on the menu price. This year, several businesses have agreed to sponsor a High Noon event,” Duke said.



“The performers and the menu change every week. From country to jazz, we have something for everyone. The musicians and performers volunteer their time for the free entertainment,” said Duke. “This is one more way we can bring people to Center City so they can see all the great things that are happening.”

The schedule for “High noon on the Square” for 2021 is listed below.



Wednesday, June 2 – Music from Ed Montana. Hamburgers by Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team, sponsored by Coors Cowboy Club & Rodeo.

Wednesday, June 9 – Entertainment by the performers of “Texas.” Barbecue from Mitch’s Barbecue. Sponsored by the Park Central Community.

Wednesday, June 16 – Music by Buster Bledsoe. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33. Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith

Wednesday, June 23 – Music by Andy Chase and Friends. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative.

Wednesday, June 30 – Entertainment from ALT Academy “Newsies.” Jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush. Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.

Wednesday, July 7 – Music by Esquire Jazz Band. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33, sponsored by the Shops at Wolflin Square.

Wednesday, July 14 – Music by Lindsey Lane. Chick-Fil-A sack lunch. Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest.

Wednesday, July 21 – Music by the Amarillo Symphony. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Xcel Energy.

Wednesday, July 28 – Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Chanette McKibben is the event coordinator for Center City and High Noon, according to the press release.