Center City of Amarillo to announce Façade Grant today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is scheduled to present a Façade Grant to the historic Marizon Building at 707 S. Polk Street, today, during a news conference at 10 a.m., according to Executive Director, Beth Duke.

According to Duke, the Marizon building was the first Center City restoration project on Polk Street in 1996 and about 25 years later, the façade will need repair work.

The Design Review Committee of Center City, led by Zac Rose, has approved a $20,000 Façade Grant for the Marizon, the news release stated.

Currently, the building houses the ‘In This Moment’ event venue and Center City will announce its annual Imagine the Possibilities Tour for 2021 which will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. According to Duke, the tour will involve nine downtown properties including, the Residences at 600 S. Tyler St. The tour will begin in the lobby of the FirstBank Southwest Tower.

The cost of the tour tickets are $5 and guests will receive a wristband and a list of the properties on the tour, said Duke.

For more information on the events of Center City, contact Executive Director Beth Duke at (806)372-6744.









