Center City of Amarillo receives National Recognition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo said it has received designation as a 2021 Accredited Main Street America program. This designation marks the 19th consecutive year of accreditation for Center City.

“Center City is proud to be accredited by the National Main Street program. This accreditation shows that we meet or exceed standards set for Main Street cities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo.

Center City said accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach. Center City’s performance was evaluated by the Texas Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America. Texas Main Street is a division of the Texas Historical Commission.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building sustainable revitalization efforts including standards such as fostering public-private partnerships, documenting progress, and preserving historic buildings.

Center City its projects include High Noon on the Square, the Center City Electric Light Parade, Jazztober, the Amarillo Cultural District and the Amarillo Community Market. Center City administers a Façade Grant program to beautify downtown Amarillo. Since the project began in 1996, Center City Façade Grants have invested more than $1.35 million to improve downtown buildings.

Center City also tracks reinvestment in Amarillo’s historic downtown. Since 2007, Center City reinvestments have totaled:

· $5,582,399 in private investment;

· $16,090,000 in public investment; and

· $6,971,370 in public/private partnerships;

Total: $28,971,643

“Center City’s mission is to bring more people and businesses downtown and create a destination that links our historic past with our bright future. With the return of baseball to Hodgetown and the opening of The Barfield, downtown has a new energy,” Duke said.

“For 2022, we look forward to new restaurants downtown, new residences at the FirstBank Southwest Tower, and more students at the West Texas A&M University Harrington Academic Hall and the Amarillo College Downtown Campus. We are grateful for our Center City volunteers, partners and donors who make this success possible.”

Center City is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.