AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo announced Wednesday that it has received the 2023 Main Street America Accreditation, the 21st year in a row Center City has received the accreditation.

According to a news release from Center City, more than 860 programs have been named as part of the 2023 Main Street America Accreditation. Officials said that the accredited entities have an “exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization…”

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” Hannah White, the interim president and chief executive officer of Main Street America, said in the release. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

Officials said that Center City’s performance is evaluated every year by Texas Main Street which works with Main Street America to “identify the local programs that meet national performance standards.” According to the release, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open around 7,650 new businesses and helped create around 29,170 new jobs.

“As a Main Street city, Center City compiles quarterly reinvestment figures showing funds reinvested in our historic downtown,” Center City Executive Director Beth Duke said in the release. “In 2022, reinvestment in downtown Amarillo totaled $15.9 million. The majority of the dollars — $9.2 million came from private investment. Center City is a nonprofit governed by a volunteer board of directors. Together we are working to make downtown a destination that bridges our historic past with a thriving future for visitors and residents alike.”