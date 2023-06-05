(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 5, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to published information from Center City of Amarillo, 2023’s High Noon on the Square event season is expected to run until the end of July, and feature local favorites with both entertainment and food.

Organizers detailed that High Noon on the Square will be held at the Potter County Courthouse on 6th and Taylor on Wednesdays at 12 p.m., with lunch beginning at 11:45 a.m. and available for $10.

The released event schedule included:

June 7 – Ed Montana Catered with hamburgers from Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team

June 14 – Andy Chase & Friends Catered with BBQ sandwiches from Mitch’s BBQ

June 21 – Big G & the Tradewinds Catered with sack lunches from Chick-Fil-A

June 28 – “TEXAS” Musical Catered with sack lunches from Crush

July 5 – Amarillo Opera Catered with sack lunches from Schlotzsky’s

July 12 – Buster Bledsoe Catered with sausage wraps from AQHA Cook Team

July 19 – Prairie Dogs Catered with hamburgers from Bubba’s 33

July 26 – Insufficient Funds Catered with fajitas from Joe Taco



Further information on High Noon on the Square, as well as other community events, can be found on the Center City of Amarillo website.