AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City of Amarillo released its full Jazztober 2023 schedule, which began its season on Oct. 3 and will host shows each Tuesday in October at 6 p.m. at the historic Bivins Mansion, located at 1000 S. Polk St.

According to organizers, the Oct. 10 show will feature Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus. The full season schedule included:

Oct. 3 – Austin Brazille

Oct. 10 – Ruth Ellen Lynch

Oct. 17 – The Martinis

Oct. 24 – Big O & The Tradewinds

Those wishing to attend the weekly Jazztober concerts will be able to do so for free, said organizers, and are encouraged to bring friends, lawn chairs or blankets, and picnics for their own enjoyment. More information about the event can be found by calling Center City of Amarillo at 806-372-6744.