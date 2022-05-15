AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday the Center City of Amarillo (CCA) officials invited guests to “Imagine the Possibilities” which will tour six downtown properties.

According to CCA, the tour will be from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m starting at the Barfield, located at 600 S. Polk St. CCA said this is where you will receive your wrist band and the list of properties.

The cost is $5 for a wristband & list of open properties.

The CCA listed some properties that will be included in the tour; The Barfield, The Pergola Shop, Bracero’s, and more.

For more information on the downtown tour, visit here.