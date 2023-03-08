AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo opened registration for the “Center City Mural Run” at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Cowboy mural, located on 5th and Polk St.

According to a CCA press release, participants will have the option of a pet-friendly 1-mile walk/run, a 5k race, a 10k race, and or brunch.

10K starts around 8:30 a.m.

$20.00 student registration

$45.00 registration – Not including brunch

$70.00 registration – Includes race and brunch

5K starts around 8:30 a.m.

$20.00 student registration

$35.00 registration – Not including brunch

$60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk starts around 9:00 a.m.

$20.00 student registration – run/walk only

$35.00 registration – Not including brunch

$60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch

CCA said participants have until noon on Wednesday, March 22 to register for the VIP brunch option, students must register before the March 23 deadline to receive a discount.

Awards will be given for 1st and 2nd place in the following age categories (men’s and women’s):

10 & Under

11-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70+

Officials said there will be a VIP brunch, food truck, kids’ activities, as well as live entertainment, and pets are welcome but must be on a leash.

Officials stated that the first 125 to register will receive a shirt, but CCA said you are not guaranteed a certain size.

For more information on the Center City Mural Run, visit here.