AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City of Amarillo announced that it will host a dedication ceremony for the most recent addition to the “Hoof Prints” citywide art installation on Thursday morning at Exceptional Emergency Hospital, located at 2101 S Coulter.

Center City officials noted that they will dedicate the new member of the “herd” at 10 a.m. at the new location, as well as announce the details for the 2023 Deck the Herd contest, in which Hoof Prints owners will be able to decorate their horses to win prizes. The deadline for the 2023 Deck the Herd contest will be Dec. 8, with more information available here.

As detailed by Center City and previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, “Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse,” is a community-wide public art display to honor the American Quarter Horse. Sponsored by local businesses, dozens of life-size horses decorated by local artists populate a “Hoof Prints Tour” around Amarillo. The project initially began in 2002 and contributed to funds for Center City of Amarillo, made possible with the organization and its partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association, the Amarillo Cultural District, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the State Cultural District.

Exceptional Community Hospital will join the “herd” with two other Exceptional facilities in Amarillo, said organizers, which operate other ER locations on Coulter Road and Western Street. Artist Gary Ward painted the most recent horse, as well as numerous others among the group that can be found around the community.