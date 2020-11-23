Center City of Amarillo cancels Electric Light Parade due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo has announced the cancellation of this year’s Electric Light Parade planned for Dec. 4, due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 and predicted rise after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Beth Duke, executive director.

Center City had originally planned a reverse parade this year.

Center City said they will refund all paid entry fees for the parade.

“We are sad to cancel this traditional holiday event, but we want to do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “We hope to come back bigger and better for 2021 as we continue make downtown everybody’s neighborhood.”

Beth Duke said there is still plenty to do downtown.

“The Downtown Dining District is open with more than 30 downtown restaurants including the new Sunday Kitchen on Sixth Avenue and the new Joe Taco on Buchanan. In addition to socially-distanced dining room service, most downtown restaurants are offering take out and curbside delivery – a great way to support local businesses,” Duke said.

Center City said they are also participating in The Panhandle Gives campaign through Dec. 1. Go here, to make a donation online and designate your gift to Center City of Amarillo. For information, call Center City at (806) 372-6744 or e-mail info@centercity.org.