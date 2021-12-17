Center City of Amarillo announces winners of fifth annual Deck the Herd contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo recently announced its winners of the Deck the Herd decorating contest for the more than 100 Hoof Prints fiberglass horses throughout the city of Amarillo.

According to a news release from the organization, the winners of the fifth annual Deck the Herd contest are the following:

People’s Choice: Advanced Pain Care, 1901 Medi-Park Drive, Building C;

First Place: Park Central Retirement Community, 1300 S. Harrison Street;

Second Place: Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America, 401 Tascosa Road;

Third Place: RSM Builders Supply, 1800 SW Eighth Avenue.

“The Hoof Prints project began in 2002 as a partnership with Center City and the American Quarter Horse Association. Now, we mark the anniversary of the art project with the Deck the Herd contest,” Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, said in the release. “Thanks to everyone who decorated their horse and entered the contest. As we add horses to the Hoof Prints project, we hope this project will grow.”

According to the release, the goal of Hoof Prints is to promote art in public places, to celebrate Western heritage and to raise funds to beautify downtown Amarillo, selling the horses to raise funds for the continued revitalization of downtown. The Shops at Wolflin Square co-sponsored this year’s Deck the Herd contest.