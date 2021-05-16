Center City hosts tour of downtown Amarillo to showcase properties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, Center City Amarillo showcased downtown properties with an open house tour.

The tour was self-guided, giving people a chance to see what downtown offices, retail and residential spaces have to offer.

The tour started in the lobby of the FirstBank Southwest Tower.

“We are so excited to welcome people back downtown and back to center city. These are local businesses. You’re supporting local businesses, local restaurants. We just want people to come back and enjoy and support these great local businesses who are making such a difference in our historic downtown,” said Executive Director of Center City Amarillo Beth Duke.

Center City said it’s about helping people imagine having a home or business in downtown.