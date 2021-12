AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Electric Light Parade is back with a twist as Center City hosts the first Reverse Light Parade.

The Floats will be stationary and the public will drive down the street to see all the floats.

Center City of Amarillo set up the floats along Tyler Street in downtown.

The parade will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow night and Santa will be at the end of the parade on 1000 South Polk.