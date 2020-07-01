Center City cancels High Noon on the Square for the rest of the summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on several events in or around Amarillo this summer, and unfortunately, Center City’s High Noon on the Square is the latest to be affected.

Center City executive director Beth Duke says after canceling in June and trying to make plans in July, logistics and social distancing just wouldn’t work for live music and 600 people gathering on the Potter County Courthouse lawn.

“It’s so disappointing to have to cancel High Noon on the Square,” Duke says. “The community really looks forward to it. It’s a chance to see local talent, local musicians, and they give their time. You can come out and support local restaurants. It’s just a great community event.”

High Noon on the Square celebrated its 25th anniversary last summer, however, it looks as though the 26th year anniversary won’t be until 2021 despite exploring all options.

“We looked at moving it, we looked at having it at different venues,” Duke said. “But the main draw of High Noon is bringing people downtown to the courthouse square. So the venue itself is a big part of that tradition.”

Though there is no music and lunch downtown this summer, Center City does have some positives going.

Since June 20th their Community Market has been back open in person. Duke and her team moved the event to the Sante Fe Depot.

“The Sante Fe Depot is a great venue for us,” Duke said, “It’s historic, it’s beautiful, and it’s six and a half acres that gives us room to grow. There’s also a gate so we can control when people come in and leave, and manage the social distancing.”

The Community Market is open at the Sante Fe Depot, located at 401 South Grant, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

To check out all Center City’s activities, visit centercity.org or check out the Center City Facebook page.

