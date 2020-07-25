Center City Amarillo partners with U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

AMARILLO, TX — The U.S. Census Bureau, partnered with The City of Amarillo and Center City of Amarillo to offer on-site questionnaire assistance

On Saturday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. during the community market, U.S. Census Bureau employees were on hand to answer questions and assist residents who have not responded to the 2020 Census questionnaire.

The Census, which occurs every 10 years and counts everyone living in the U.S. impacts how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to communities each year.

Funds are used for programs and services such as food assistance, including SNAP and WIC, new roads, infrastructure improvements, and area hospitals and clinics.

For more information about the 2020 Census, citizens can visit:

http://www.2020census.gov or www.census.gov.

