AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo released information about the Mural Run on March 25 at Fifth and Polk at the cowboy mural.

Interested individuals can choose to participate in a pet-friendly one-mile walk at 9 a.m., along with a 5k race or a 10k race that both begin at 8:30 a.m.

Officials added that participants will have the option to register for a VIP brunch. The deadline to register for the brunch is set at 12 p.m. on March 22.

The event, according to officials, is sponsored by Amarillo National Bank and Underwood Law.