Census Bureau partners with Fiesta Foods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Census Bureau partnered with Fiesta Foods in Amarillo on Saturday, to help citizens participate in the census.

On Saturday, August 22 U.S. Census Bureau response assistants helped answer questions and assist people in responding to the census, at Fiesta Foods in Amarillo.

The assistants helped people outside Fiesta Foods at 1012 SE 10th Avenue from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The assistants helped people who spoke languages other than English as well. The staff also had phone numbers and online questionnaires available in 12 non-English languages. They were also following COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and gloves.

The 2020 Census will impact how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to communities each year. Funds are used for programs and services like food assistance, including SNAP and WIC, new roads, infrastructure improvements, and area hospitals and clinics.

Amarillo’s self-response rate is 62%. Higher self-response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will have a visit from a census taker to be counted in-person. It also means Amarillo has a better chance of receiving its fair share of services and political representation

