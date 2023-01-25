AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone.

According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday after multiple callers reported a fire, and found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front corner of the building. Crews were able to put water through the front bedroom window to cool the room before extinguishing the fire from inside. The fire was considered under control at around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, with the house next door also having sustained a broken window and some melted siding due to radiant heat damage.

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to the department. While the occupant was at home at the time of the fire, they were able to safely evacuate.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was caused accidentally due to a cellphone being charged on the bed with a chain of battery packs, which ignited the mattress.