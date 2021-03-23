Celebratory fishing trip leads to scary fall at River Falls Canyon

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Fridays ago, just before 6 p.m., the Randall County Fire Department was dispatched to the River Falls area because someone fell from the canyon’s edge.

Texas Tech student Conner Linton said he and his friends finished their mid-terms two weeks ago and were looking to celebrate.

Linton suggested they go fishing at River Falls Canyon.

He said when they got there, they noticed the cliff was straight down. He said for the first ten minutes they were looking for a way down.

“And my roommate hollered, ‘Hey, Conner!’ and I turned around and the next thing I know I slipped right off that rock. It was pretty dusty that day and a tiny bit wet, it had rained that previous night a little bit. I slipped and that was a pretty good 20-30 foot drop there,” said Linton.

Linton broke his hip, and shattered and dislocated his shoulder.

Luckily, his best friend is a pre-med student and was able to help him.

“My roommate that was down there made a sling for me and he kind of sat there with me. He said this why you bring me on these things you do the fishin’ and I do the fixin’,” said Linton.

Randall County Fire Department Lieutenant Josh Craft said Linton’s friend helped him out tremendously in keeping him calm, warm and assessing his injuries.

Courtesy: Jonathon James

“When you get into things like that you can run into possible hypothermia, going into shock, things of that matter, said Lt. Craft.

Linton said he will probably make it back to River Falls Canyon in time, because you cannot be afraid of everything in life.

“It was fluky and weird and it shouldn’t have probably happened, but it did, but I’m so grateful this is all that happened to me,” said Linton.

Linton said he has had surgery to repair his shoulder and hip. He said the doctors told him it will be six weeks before he can walk again. He will also have physical therapy on his shoulder.

Linton said the fire and rescue crews were unbelievable and he would like to send a big thanks to all of them.