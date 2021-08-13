Celebrating Older Americans Month: Area Agency on Aging and community partners to host event today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) of the Panhandle, with a number of community partners, are set to celebrate Older Americans Month on Friday, Aug. 13, according to a press release by AAA of the Panhandle.

The celebration, located at the Region 16 Education Conference Center, 5800 South Bell, will begin with a reading of the Proclamation of Older American Month, normally heard in May but the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed the celebration to Aug. 2021, the release explained.

The celebration will include, all staff of long term care facilities and Assisted Living Facilities of the Panhandle being honored for their work during the COVID pandemic of 2020 and speakers that will “tell us how we can use our strengths and build our strengths in the community,” AAA said.

In addition, the event will offer sessions which will include classes on storytelling, nutrition, exercise and spiritual strength in faith, according to the release.

Free registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is required no later than Monday, Aug. 9, Lunch will be provided by The Craig and door prizes, donated by community partners, will be included in the celebration.

To register for the event call the Area Agency on Aging at (806) 331-2227 or email, lhancock@theprpc.org