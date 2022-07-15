AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — July is Disability Pride Month, that’s according to the National Health Council. The month honors the diversity and uniqueness of each person in the disability community and celebrates people who are differently abled.

Kathryn Granger’s life would be forever changed after a car accident in 2018 left her paralyzed from the chest down, but in the four years after the accident, Granger has grown to inspire others. One of those ways is by sharing her day-to-day life online with social media to help others.

“That really helps people. I’ve gotten several people to reach out to me saying thank you, ‘your TikTok stuff, without your TikTok stuff, I wouldn’t have known how to start driving or transfer into my car on my own,” said Granger.

Granger said she had to face many hurdles after her accident.

“I mean just going out in public, I think that takes a lot of strength only because people have a tendency to stare and that can be really hard and that was one of my biggest challenges. So I think just being confident enough to go out in public and see how people respond is a big way of embracing my situation,” said Granger.

Granger added that when it comes to the word disability or disabled, she doesn’t like to use the terms because she feels she can do anything anyone else can do.

“I’m very able to do everything on my own and thankfully I have gained my independence back. It’s frustrating to hear that because I don’t think I have anything I can’t do besides the ability to walk that was taken away from me,” said Granger.

After Granger’s accident, her mother Julie founded the Sister-Bear Foundation, whose mission is to provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for adults recovering from a stroke, spinal cord or brain injury, or other neurologic events to improve their health, functionality, and quality of life.

Another local non-profit in town, the Turn Center said they provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy for children of all ages.

Executive Director of the Turn Center, Amy Lovell added they focus on the kids at the Turn Center.

“We think all the children that come to the turn center are unique and we see kids with over 200 diagnoses. We focus on the child and what makes them unique and just value them and treasure them and just help them live to the best of their potential,” said Lovell.

Lovell added this month is about welcoming the differences of everyone.

“It is a time to recognize our differences that make us all unique in the world and special and makes the world a unique place,” said Lovell.

This month also commemorates President George H.W. Bush signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act into law in 1990. This landmark law prohibited discrimination against people with disabilities.