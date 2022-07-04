CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Chamber of Commerce will host its Fair on the Square from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 4 at the downtown area of Canyon.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event will include a parade along with food, and shopping with over 100 vendors.

Commerce announced that downtown will be blocked off to allow parade spectators and shoppers “a chance to enjoy all that Canyon has to offer.”

For more information on this event and more, visit the Canyon Chambers website.