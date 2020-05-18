CDC gives recommendations to Tyson plant on how to improve to fight COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Monday’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, officials gave an update on the Tyson plant and what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended to be done.

The CDC produced a 13-page report on some changes that the Tyson plant could implement going forward in its operations. Dr. Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority gave a break down on some of those in the briefing.

Some of those included entry screening, something that was already in place but something that the CDC said could be improved on. Adding practical things like distancing the tables in the cafeteria and the plant’s sick leave policy.

“I think they already have good sick sick leave policies in place, but they were asked to analyze those policies just to ensure those workers feel comfortable in not only filling out the forms, but making sure they feel protected, etc,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr.Milton said the CDC addressed several times in the briefing about wearing masks and social distancing.

Dr.Milton added that the plant has installed plexiglass barriers between workers to enhance safety measures and keep employees safe.

Dr. Milton said he is looking forward to working with the Tyson plant and using these recommendations to help improve the areas the CDC pointed out.

