AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, CBT Barrel Racing is set to kick off its 18th annual Christmas Cash Barrel Race with its holiday tradeshow this month at the Amarillo National Center.

“Cowgirl Christmas,” is set for Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 and will showcase over 40 vendors offering various wester-themed gifts for the holiday season.

Some scheduled events include a visit from Santa on Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and painting parties on Nov. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.