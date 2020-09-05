CBT Barrel Racing holds Dash for Cash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend over at the Amarillo National Center, CBT Barrel Racing was holding its 11 annual double dash barrel race.

Typically, the race happens in Clovis New Mexico, but due to the restrictions in New Mexico, Angie Moore, co-owner of CBT Barrel Racing said they were able to move it to the ANC.

“Yes, we have been affected by it, with date changes and schedule changes and stuff. But we are definitely happy to get to work with the accommodations and restrictions in place to get to have an event. Everybody, exactly, they’re happy to be here,” said Moore.

Their next event will be in November for their Christmas Cash Barrel Race at the National Center.

More from MyHighPlains.com: