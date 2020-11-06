Canyon ISD: Beam signing ceremony for new school

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD board members met on Thursday at the site of the new West Plains High School for a beam signing ceremony.

West Plains High School will be located along Arden Road and Helium Road.

Mayor Ginger Nelson and Superintendent Darryl Flusche spoke about what this new school means for the community in terms of education and growth for its students.

“I want to thank all of you board members for serving, for creating the vision and casting it so well that your citizens can’t help but get behind it. I’m so excited that generations of Amarilloans and Canyonites are going to be filtering through this school system,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

CISD said it hopes the school will be open in time for the next school year.

