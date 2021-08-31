Caviness Beef Packers, LTD looks to expand in new Randall County facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Caviness Beef Packers, LTD released information regarding a new facility the organization is building in Randall County, replacing its current location on Amarillo Boulevard.

This new, larger, plant is planned to be located on South Washington Street near Loop 335. Officials expect the facility to be 2.4 times larger than the current facility, which has the potential to double the facility’s capacity and add up to 200 new jobs.

This comes after officials from Caviness recently presented information to the Randall County Commissioners’ Court during its most recent meeting about the expansion project. The company is requesting a tax abatement for the expansion, but no action was taken during the meeting regarding the abatement request.

Officials are expecting the facility to be opened in March. However, there is no timeline on when the jobs will be created.

