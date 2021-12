AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Caviness Beef Packers is set to open a new Ground Beef Plant in Amarillo, which will open in late Spring 2022, according to a Facebook post from Caviness Beef Packers.

According to Trevor Caviness, president of Caviness Beef Packers, the company will celebrate their 60th anniversary around the opening of the new facility.

Visit Caviness Facebook page here for more information on the new Amarillo plant.