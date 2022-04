AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is set to team up with Walk On’s to raise money for the Interfaith Hunger Project from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on April 7, according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

The release said that Walk On’s, located at 3506 Soncy, will pay the Interfaith Hunger Project 20% of all dining receipts if you tell your waiter that you want to support the Hunger Project.