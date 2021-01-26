Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle’s Interfaith Hunger Project moves locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle today, the Interfaith Hunger Project has moved locations.
According to the announcement, the public food give away has been moved from 1900 N. Spring Street to one block south of St. Laurence Catholic Church, in the former Holy Cross Gym.
The give-away will be open to the public;
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 – 10 a.m., 1 – 2 p.m. for Hunger Project Clients
- Wednesdays 10 a.m. – Noon, 1 – 3 p.m. for the public
To qualify for the give-away, the Charities ask for a state issued photo ID.
For more information and directions, call 806-376-4571.
