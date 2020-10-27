Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will open late due to weather

via Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle have said they will open at 10 a.m. today, due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions.

