Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle holds open house for new administration building and food pantry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle held an open house for its new administration building and food pantry.

It hosted a ribbon cutting with both the Amarillo and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said this is a historic moment for the Catholic Charities. This is the organization’s first permanent home since its inception in 1932.

“We’re really thrilled because in our nearly 90 years this is the first time we’ve had a building that is truly our own. In the past we’ve always had to lease or rent from others or rely on donated spaces. So to have a building that’s ours and designed to really meet our needs has been spectacular,” said Jeff Gulde, Executive Director for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

With the new building, the organization’s Interfaith Hunger Project Food Pantry has new hours, which can be found on their Facebook page.