Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle delay opening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to employees, the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. due to the weather.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss