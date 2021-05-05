Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle awarded funds toward citizenship classes for immigrants, refugees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle have been awarded $27,000 by the Texas Bar Foundation, with intention to provide citizenship classes and legal services for immigrants and refugees.

According to the Organization’s announcement, these funds are intended not only for citizenship classes, but, “to provide pro bono assistance for legal services to immigrants and refugees, including the homeless, in Amarillo and the upper 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle who are unable to afford attorney’s fees.”

Added the Organization, “Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $22 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.”

Applications for this assistance, according to the announcement, are available through March 2022. Applicants will be qualified “using poverty guidelines from the US government at the 100% level as of January 2021.”

Appointments can be made through Jovita McGee at 806-376-4571.