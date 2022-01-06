Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle asking for donations to help keep youth center running

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is asking for help in keeping their youth shelter up and running.

The Pearl Longbine Emergency Youth Shelter is running the campaign to help pay for utilities for the year.

Previously the bills were paid through a grant but due to the pandemic they are in need of help said officials.

“There’s just been some shifts in the funding opportunities and we just wanted to make sure we aren’t losing that support so we can use our money for the kids,” said Sonja Glasco, Director of the Pearl Longbine Emergency Youth Shelter.

The “Keep the Lights On” campaign will run through the month of January.