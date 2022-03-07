AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle organization recently released information about its upcoming 23rd annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon, occurring Thursday morning at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

According to a news release from the organization, the Salt and Pepper Luncheon helps support the organization’s Interfaith Hunger Project. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, located at 4100 South Coulter.

Barbara Whitton will be the speaker during this year’s luncheon. According to the Catholic Charities website, Whitton is a community volunteer, who has served on boards for various organizations, including Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, High Plains Public Radio, and Friends of Aeolian-Skinner Opus 1024.

Food will be provided by Chef Jason Haschke, the release said. Tickets for the event start at $35 and can be found on the Catholic Charities website.