AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced that springtime and catfish angling have returned to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes across the state. Beginning the week of April 15, the department said that it will begin stocking catfish at 18 of the lakes across Texas, including one in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Neighborhood Fishin’ Lake is the Medi Park Lake, located at 1100 Wallace Blvd. The seven-acre lake, according to the TPWD, includes parking, restrooms, lighting, and other recreational amenities alongside fishing.

According to the TPWD, each lake will receive channel catfish every two weeks until the end of October, except for a brief pause during August. The department said that this is to help ensure there are angling opportunities through the spring, summer, and early fall.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries, “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

Anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day, said the TPWD. Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish need a fishing license. However, the TPWD said that licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access and that proceeds go towards the management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.