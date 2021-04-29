Catching up with the Schaffers on their journey since purchasing the village of Jericho

JERICHO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a story we first brought to you several months ago.

Amarillo couple Blair and Blanca Schaffer purchasing the deserted Route 66 village of Jericho.

“Just to bring some glory back to it, make it beautiful again, picture-worthy,” said Blair Schaffer.

That’s the current goal of the Schaffers as they continue to work on and bring back Jericho village, a once popular Route 66 destination.

It lies just about a mile or so south of Route 66, located on Highway 70 towards Clarendon.

“It’s been going really really good. Just been having people bring us some history items. We had a very big cleanup day this past Saturday. We got the area cleaned up to where we can actually start working on it and making it more beautiful,” said Blair.

One of the Schaffer’s favorite things has ben the stories of Jericho village that people have shared with them.

“People from the local community that grew up there or their grandparents grew up there. We’ve got stories of old bootleggers that used to pick up moonshine there during prohibition, just all kinds of stories are coming out of the woodworks slowly here and there,” said Blanca.

They also love learning the village’s history.

“There’s Indian war battles there during the civil war, during American Indian battles. That’s also another part of the locals that are telling us the history of what’s been passed down by generation. Just having those little pieces and nuggets that the community has been sharing with us, have been priceless,” said Blanca.

Preserving the big history of the small village.

“It’s the old west. It’s a fascinating old west,” said Blanca.

The Schaffers say the help from volunteers and Jericho village locals in re-storing the area has been wonderful.

If you’d like to follow the Schaffer’s progress and learn more about Jericho village, click here: https://www.facebook.com/jerichoon66