AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce is set to host its second biennial Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow on May 20-21 at the Dalhart Municipal Airport.

Commerce will have everything from a jet-propelled truck to breathtaking aerial parachute teams. In addition the event will feature acrobatic acts in planes of every shape and size, from the mini jet Extra 300 to a massive B25 Devil Dog Bomber, as well as the A-10 Thunderbolt II demo team.

Gates will open for the two-day event at 9 a.m., and the show will begin at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for pre-sale or $25 at the gate. Parking is free, and kids under five get in for free with a paid adult ticket.

For more information visit thunderoverdalhart.com.

