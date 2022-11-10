AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Thursday morning fire in southwest Amarillo, during which crews rescued a cat, a dog, and a number of puppies.

Department officials reported that crews responded to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street at around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, where smoke and fire were found to be coming from the rear of a home. Firefighters stretched a hose line down the alley and reported heavy fire under a carport.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and department officials noted that the occupants of the home were outside. However, firefighters found a cat, a dog, and puppies that were brought out to safety.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was accidental, according to the department, with “a great probability” of being caused by a broken electrical line.