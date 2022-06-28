NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The next Nazareth German Fest is set for July 9 at the Nazareth Community Ball Park, according to a social media post from Nazareth German Fest/Suds & Sounds.

The event will include a sausage dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with $12 tickets available for adults and $8 tickets for children. The social media post detailed that the community can purchase $10 armbands for children’s water slides and games.

Organizers said the event will include an arts & crafts show from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along with a gun museum from noon to 4:00 p.m. In addition, the festival will feature performances from Agave Posse and The Rough Riders beginning at 4:00 p.m. with tickets available for $30 a person at the gate.