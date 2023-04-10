CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — University Medical Center EMS dispatch confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that it is assisting with a “multiple casualty incident” at South Fork Dairy in Castro County.

Officials said UMC’s mass-casualty ambulance was called at approximately 8:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated there was an explosion at the dairy. Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available.

Photos shared with EverythingLubbock.com showed a large cloud of smoke that was visible from Hereford.



(Photo: Maria Delgado)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.