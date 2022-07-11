HART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday morning crash that left one Hart resident dead.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 55-year-old Jose Ruiz, was traveling westbound on FM 145 around four miles west of Hart around 6 a.m. Monday. The vehicle struck standing water on the roadway coming from a field being irrigated nearby.

According to the release, the vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and rolled over, ejecting Ruiz from the vehicle. Officials said that Ruiz was not wearing a seatbelt. Ruiz was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety said that this incident remains under investigation.